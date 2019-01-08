LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $5.02 million and $10,328.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 585,712,340 coins and its circulating supply is 215,812,336 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

