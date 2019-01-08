LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get LCNB alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

LCNB stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.45.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in LCNB by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LCNB by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LCNB by 928.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.