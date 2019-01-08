Leerink Swann Comments on Insulet Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Thursday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PODD. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.33 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $98,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $53,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,451 shares of company stock worth $691,834. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 147.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 375,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $375,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Insulet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

