Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Raytheon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Raytheon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Raytheon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 308,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,844,000 after purchasing an additional 240,981 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 120,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

