Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 542,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,073,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 62,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.60 per share, with a total value of $1,995,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 842,537 shares in the company, valued at $88,971,907.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nomura cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,992. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/legacy-capital-partners-inc-increases-stake-in-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl.html.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.