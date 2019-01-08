LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.64.

NASDAQ:LTXB opened at $34.39 on Friday. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $98.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

