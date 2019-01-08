Legal & General Group Plc Buys 58,824 Shares of 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of 51job worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,347,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 51job by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 845,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in 51job by 28,869.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 594,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 592,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,294,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in 51job by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 333,600 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.21.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. 51job had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded 51job from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/legal-general-group-plc-buys-58824-shares-of-51job-inc-jobs.html.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.