Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $440,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

