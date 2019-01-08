Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,100 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.05% of SK Telecom worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,046,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 656.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 43,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,637,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,693,000 after acquiring an additional 387,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000.

SKM stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. HSBC raised SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

