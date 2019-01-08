Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,694 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 649.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

