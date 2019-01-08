LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

LMAT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.51. 168,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,468. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 119,694 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 214,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,208,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

