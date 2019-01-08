Lennar (LEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 9th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LEN opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,845,690.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

