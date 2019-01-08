LEOcoin (LEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.53 Million

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.03741169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.03999385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00987655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.01323673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00123941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.01511436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00335913 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 110,100,629 coins and its circulating supply is 101,743,211 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, LEOxChange, C-CEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

