Les Ressources Yorbeau (YRB) Shares Up 33.3%

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 332,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 865,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Les Ressources Yorbeau Company Profile (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

