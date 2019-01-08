Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

LIND opened at $13.09 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a P/E ratio of 145.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $22,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 184.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 179,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $2,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

