Linde (LIN) Earns “Sell” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($281.98) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €188.24 ($218.88) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €210.78 ($245.09).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR LIN traded down €1.00 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €135.70 ($157.79). The company had a trading volume of 853,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 1 year low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 1 year high of €199.40 ($231.86).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.