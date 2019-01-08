Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.70 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 40,517,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,596,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,907,000 after acquiring an additional 801,872 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,884,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,426,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 79,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 5,290,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.