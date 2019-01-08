LogisCoin (LGS) Price Hits $0.63

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. LogisCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $32,711.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LogisCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One LogisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00015585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.02165589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00166568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00226967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024913 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025028 BTC.

LogisCoin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 1,752,149 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,198 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

