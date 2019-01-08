Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOXO. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 45.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOXO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Loxo Oncology to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Loxo Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.46.

In related news, Director Avi Z. Naider acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.92 per share, with a total value of $100,717.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,621,029.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.26, for a total value of $2,945,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,210,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $232.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.93. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $233.76.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

