LPL Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 110.2% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 152,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,711,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,533,000 after purchasing an additional 674,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,962.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

