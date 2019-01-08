LPL Financial LLC Invests $971,000 in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

