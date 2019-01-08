Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Luxoft from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Luxoft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Luxoft in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

NYSE:LXFT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 5,751,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.46. Luxoft has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Luxoft will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Luxoft by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxoft by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,916,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Luxoft by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc engages in the provision of software development and information technology solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe (excl. UK), United Kingdom, Russia, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Other. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

