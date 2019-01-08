Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $134,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 160.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27,337.0% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.47.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

