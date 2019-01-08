Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.78. 3,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,250. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 142.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

