Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,484,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 130,312 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,725,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,387,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

