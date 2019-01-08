Magna International (MGA) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

MGA stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Magna International has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Magna International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Magna International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magna International by 23.9% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Magna International by 27.3% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Magna International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

