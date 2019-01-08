Man Group plc Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Man Group plc grew its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 442.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,219 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,689,000 after purchasing an additional 812,925 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 7,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 639,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,400,000 after purchasing an additional 631,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3,884.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 411,800 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,783.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 358,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,018,000 after purchasing an additional 350,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,799,000 after purchasing an additional 350,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $81,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,801.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $243,276. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.53 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/man-group-plc-increases-stake-in-extra-space-storage-inc-exr.html.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.