Mantech International (MANT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on Mantech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

