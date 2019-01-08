Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,049 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 1.38% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,511,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,756,000 after buying an additional 13,075,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 168.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,029,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after buying an additional 5,042,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,087.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,284,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,644,000 after buying an additional 4,088,167 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,095,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 3,136,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,390,000.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.36. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 186,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $1,453,339.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Hughes acquired 13,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,908.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/martingale-asset-management-l-p-sells-3049-shares-of-spirit-realty-capital-inc-src.html.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.