MasTec (MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong backlog and growth prospects across its segments have been driving MasTec’s performance. As of Sep 30, 2018, the company achieved a record 18-month backlog of $7.8 billion, reflecting an increase of 56.2% from the prior-year quarter end. Benefits from the tax reform, major expansion in 5G and FirstNet, fiber expansion, and strong pipeline business in the Oil & Gas segment continue to be major growth catalysts. Moreover, MasTec outperformed its industry over the past year. Earnings estimates have also been trending upward for 2018 and 2019 over the past 60 days. However, project delays and ramp-up costs associated with the Communications segment due to wireless and wireline fiber initiatives in the second half of 2018 are cause of concern.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.

MTZ opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 197,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,694,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in MasTec by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 120,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,027,187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,694,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

