Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Lessened by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.28.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $191.22 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $156.80 and a one year high of $225.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

