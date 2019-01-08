Materialise (MTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.99

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 16416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTLS. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. KBC Securities lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.07 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $974.43 million, a PE ratio of -537.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter worth $289,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 35.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

