Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 307.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

NYSE MAXR traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,609,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,678. The stock has a market cap of $693.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.71. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,012.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 141.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $14,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 72,953.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 102.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

