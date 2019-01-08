Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Price Down 32.6%

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) shares were down 32.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.59 and last traded at C$10.62. Approximately 2,078,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,045,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.76.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$38.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$76.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$60.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.42%.
About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)
Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
