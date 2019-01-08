Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to report sales of $5.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year sales of $21.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $21.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.72.

In related news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,239,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,723,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.22. 3,257,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

