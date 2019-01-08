Mechanical Technology (MKTY) vs. FARO Technologies (FARO) Head to Head Contrast

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanical Technology and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanical Technology 14.27% 21.53% 17.23% FARO Technologies -2.99% 3.18% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mechanical Technology and FARO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A FARO Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

FARO Technologies has a consensus target price of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.53%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Mechanical Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Mechanical Technology has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mechanical Technology and FARO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanical Technology $7.06 million 1.08 $580,000.00 N/A N/A FARO Technologies $360.92 million 1.99 -$14.51 million $0.29 143.93

Mechanical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FARO Technologies.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Mechanical Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine balancing and vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; metrology tools for semiconductor and solar wafer characterization; and tensile stage systems for materials testing and precision linear displacement gauges for use in academic and industrial research and development settings. It sells its precision automated manufacturing, and research and development sectors through direct sales and representatives in the Americas; and through distributors and agents in Europe and Asia, as well as axial turbo machinery directly to end users. The company serves electronics, aircraft, aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, and research industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary computer-aided design-based measurement and laser scanner software. FARO Technologies, Inc. offers its products for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company sells its products in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

