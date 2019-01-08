Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Medidata Solutions’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Medidata Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Medidata Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.82.

NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $64.43 on Friday. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDSO. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

