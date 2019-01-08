MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) Holdings Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of MEI Pharma worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 315,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.97. MEI Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,508.05% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEIP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

