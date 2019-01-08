Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 980 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 43.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,786,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $1,495,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,029,804 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 980 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd-acquires-980-shares-of-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.