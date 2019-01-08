Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 257 ($3.36).

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Melrose Industries to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective (down previously from GBX 265 ($3.46)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Justin Dowley acquired 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £16,583.94 ($21,669.85). Also, insider David Alexander Roper acquired 643,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £997,583.10 ($1,303,519.01).

MRO stock opened at GBX 166.30 ($2.17) on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261.90 ($3.42).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

