Mercury Protocol (GMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Mercury Protocol has a total market cap of $387,786.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mercury Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.02176905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00164681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00236160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025062 BTC.

Mercury Protocol Profile

Mercury Protocol’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,309,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol. The official website for Mercury Protocol is www.mercuryprotocol.com. Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol.

Mercury Protocol Token Trading

Mercury Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

