MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,973,267 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 479,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,741,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 433,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,276,899.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 258,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

