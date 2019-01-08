Merlin Entertainments’ (MERL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Merlin Entertainments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 420.21 ($5.49).

Shares of MERL stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.47) on Monday. Merlin Entertainments has a 52 week low of GBX 317.10 ($4.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.50 ($7.02).

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

