MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

HMN opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $121,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $66,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $254,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

