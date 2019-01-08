Middlesex Water (MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

MSEX has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of MSEX opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Chairman Dennis W. Doll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $198,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 56.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth $625,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

