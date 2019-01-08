Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) vs. ANZ (ANZBY) Head to Head Contrast

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANZ has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and ANZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 15.87% 6.39% 0.36% ANZ N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANZ pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ANZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and ANZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.79 billion 1.22 $11.05 billion $0.71 7.20 ANZ $26.98 billion 1.88 $4.87 billion $1.73 10.16

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ANZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and ANZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 ANZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats ANZ on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; securities businesses, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and other pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment of benefits to scheme members. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt and equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

