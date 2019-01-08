Moin Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Moin has a total market cap of $118,983.00 and approximately $734.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moin has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,075,658 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

