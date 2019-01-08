Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday.

The analysts wrote, “During our recent meeting with management, MNTA highlighted additional data from its Phase 1 studies for M281, its anti-FcRn candidate, (see page 3) which indicates its 30 mg/kg did not lower albumin outside the normal range. We believe this is important as some investors remain skeptical around M281’s safety profile after MNTA’s R&D day which indicated M281 not only lowered IgG but also was modestly lowering albumin. In our recent deep dive on M281’s safety controversies, we believed its potency would allow MNTA a good deal of flexibility to find a regimen offering low/no albumin lowering while maintaining a high level of IgG reduction.””

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 885,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,940. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 158.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $59,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $106,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,717,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,681,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,880,000 after acquiring an additional 925,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

