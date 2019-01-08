Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 22.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 516,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,381,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after buying an additional 87,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

