Monetha (MTH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $335,260.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,778,023 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, CoinExchange, Mercatox, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

